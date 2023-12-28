Ric Flair Discusses Continuing With AEW After Sting's Retirement

It's been over two months since Ric Flair first showed up in AEW, and the "Nature Boy's" run with the promotion has largely been quiet since. Things should be picking up soon though, as Flair is expected to play a role in the final few months of Sting's career, with Flair's long-time rival set to retire at AEW Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina this March.

In an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Flair admitted that Sting's retirement likely was the scenario that helped get Flair into the door at AEW. He did confirm, however, that he will remain in AEW even after Sting hangs up his boots, and expressed how certain goals, and the amount of talent in the AEW locker room, have him ready for the next phase of his career.

"I've known Tony for a long time, we've been great friends," Flair said. "And the opportunity just presented itself, probably because of Sting. But I'll be there a couple of years after Sting is gone too. I don't know what it leads to. I'd like to manage my son-in-law. Obviously, I want to be a heel again somewhere.

"My health is good, I can get into the ring. Not to wrestle, let's clarify that...I just really enjoy it. Tony's a great guy, and it's a great atmosphere. When I walked into the dressing room first, I didn't realize how many guys from the WWE are over there now. They've got a tremendous crew...They have as much talent in AEW as they do in WWE."

