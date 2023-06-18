Ric Flair Heaps Praise On Andrade El Idolo's AEW Return Match

Andrade El Idolo successfully returned to the ring on the debut episode of "AEW Collision" by defeating Buddy Matthews, and his performance earned serious praise from his father-in-law, Ric Flair.

The "Nature Boy" took to social media to give his thoughts on their match, congratulating them both as he claimed it was the best match he has seen in a year. However, there was one caveat that he added to that, claiming it was the best encounter that didn't feature his daughter, Charlotte Flair. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer has often praised his daughter's performances, but he has shared his respect for El Idolo throughout their relationship as well, admitting he is open to managing him.

His daughter did end up having an influence on the finish of the encounter itself because El Idolo applied Charlotte's signature Figure Eight hold to earn a submission win. She took to social media and praised his return match as well, while the AEW star confessed it was difficult to apply.

The encounter was El Idolo's first match since September due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he has quickly made enemies in the House Of Black. After the match, El Idolo attempted to give Matthews a handshake to showcase his respect for the encounter, but he didn't receive one. Instead, the lights went out and the rest of the group appeared as Brody King ended up laying him out, seemingly setting up a storyline between him and the AEW World Trios Champions moving forward on AEW's new Saturday night show.