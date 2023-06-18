Charlotte Flair Comments On Andrade El Idolo's AEW Collision Match

After more than nine months away from action, Andrade El Idolo made his official return to the ring on Saturday's premiere episode of "AEW Collision." There, El Idolo collided with Buddy Matthews in their first-ever televised singles matchup. El Idolo and Matthews delivered a hard-fought performance, but in the end, it was El Idolo who emerged victorious, locking in the Figure Eight submission to force Matthews to tap out.

Following his victory, El Idolo's real-life wife Charlotte Flair issued a virtual round of applause to him. "PAPI. One of the best in the world. That's what happens when you get to SHINE @AndradeElIdolo #AEWCollision #TheRealLatinoMan," Flair tweeted.

As many fans were quick to notice, El Idolo's use of the Figure Eight was a seeming homage to Flair, who has crafted the move as one of her own finishers. El Idolo later confirmed that it was indeed a tribute to Flair and thanked her for all the support she's given him. Amidst his response to Flair's tweet, El Idolo also admitted that the submission was difficult to execute, referring to the bridging sequence that's needed to elevate the move from a Figure Four to a Figure Eight. Despite the added difficulty, El Idolo pointed out that it did help him win his match.

It looks like El Idolo is not quite finished with Matthews, though. As El Idolo went to shake Matthews' hand, the lights went out. When they finally came back on, Matthew's House of Black stablemates Brody King and Malakai Black appeared in the ring and promptly attacked El Idolo.