Ric Flair Says He'd Take A Manager Role In AEW Or WWE, But They Wouldn't Offer

As one of the most legendary pro wrestlers of all time, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is very aware of his value. On the latest episode of the "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair fielded questions from fans and one asked if he had interest in working as a manager or backstage producer in WWE, AEW, or Impact Wrestling if offered the opportunity.

"Absolutely for AEW or WWE, but they won't," he said. When co-host Conrad Thompson asked Flair to explain, "The Nature Boy" chuckled and asked his son-in-law if he wanted the truth.

"Because I'm too good at what I do, even at my age,"said Flair, who turns 74 on February 25. "I'm not talking about being a producer, not being a writer. I don't mean that. I'm talking about (if) they give me a microphone and they let me have at it. I mean, you tell me."

The 16-time world champion then revealed that he has made $700,000 on Cameo, providing the audience watching on YouTube the proof. "That's just talking for two minutes," he said as he showed the audience his phone screen.

Last year, Flair said he wanted to manage AEW star Andrade El Idolo — who is married to Flair's daughter, WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte — but AEW President Tony Khan elected not to bring him in for the role.

Flair last appeared on WWE programming when he introduced Charlotte during "WWE Raw XXX" last month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "To Be The Man" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.