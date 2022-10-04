Ric Flair Claims Tony Khan Didn't Want Him For AEW Manager Spot

Ric Flair recently spoke about his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, and how Flair wanted to be his manager on the latest episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man."

"I haven't spoken with him, I knew he had a big match ... I don't really what — really haven't kept track of what he's doing there," Flair said. "I had hoped, as I told you before, I wish Tony would have let me manage him. He is an absolutely phenomenal work and tough kid. I wish I could have managed him, but I guess Tony elected not to go with me for whatever reason."

One of the last times Flair was Andrade's manager was on August 7 at the WWC (World Wrestling Council) 49th Anniversary show in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Andrade faced former WWE United States Champion Carlito in the match.

Andrade is set to face Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance in a Mask vs. Career Match on the October 7 edition of "Rampage." As noted, Tony Khan recently commented about if Andrade would lose the match, he would "leave AEW forever."

Andrade is also currently in an online feud with another AEW star, Sammy Guevara. The two went back and forth on Twitter. The feud started after Andrade's recent interview with "Mas Lucha," where he said that Guevara accused him "like a little girl" of hitting too hard during matches.



