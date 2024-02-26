Sting Explains What Has Kept Him Active In Wrestling For So Long

With a retirement match set for March 3 at "AEW Revolution," Sting will cap off a career that has spanned nearly 40 years, which is an impressive feat for any performer. However, what has kept "The Icon" ticking this long turns out to be no great secret at all. He turned away long ago from some of the vices his contemporaries sadly fell victim to. He's still operating with all his original equipment, meaning he's had no body parts replaced. He's also maintained a will to go out on his own terms, though that's meant having to do things differently these days. However, perhaps most importantly, he still wants to inspire others through faith.

When Sting wraps up his final match, teaming with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at Revolution, it'll be the icing on the cake of a career that has spanned everywhere from the Continental Wrestling Association to UWF, Mid-South Wrestling, NWA, WCW, AJPW, NJPW, TNA, and his cup of coffee with WWE. His legacy is firmly in place, so how has he hung on so long? For one, he's been smart about what he allows himself to do, especially in this last run.

"It's like a potluck," Sting told D Magazine. "Picking and choosing on a daily basis what I'm able to do. I have all the original body parts." Granted, wrapping up his legendary career in 2024 was not his original intention. "I swore to myself, 'I'm never going to be one of those guys, and I'm one of those guys 10 times over." That said, his longevity can be chalked up to knowing when to clean up his act.