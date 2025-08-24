MJF: The Only AEW Stars 'People Genuinely Thought Were Pillars' Were Me & Darby Allin

When All Elite Wrestling first established itself, four of its youngest, and most promising stars were given the collective nickname of the "Four Pillars of AEW." Those four men were MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, with all of them seeing success in the company at various points. However, as time has gone on, not all of them have reached the heights that their nickname suggested they would, and during a recent interview with Vice, MJF was very blunt in saying that realistically, fans only cared about himself and one other pillar.

"The only two pillars that people genuinely thought were pillars were me and Darby [Allin]. If we're being honest here, look, I didn't have much to work with in those early days. You know what I'm saying? Now, I most certainly do. Sammy Guevara is pretty solid though. I just think he's really dumb." MJF isn't too bothered about the idea of being a "pillar" anymore now that he's feuding over the AEW World Championship with Hangman Page, a man who fans see as the "main protagonist" of AEW, making him the "main antagonist" as a result.

"They refuse to say that I'm the best, even though nobody's a better talker than me. Nobody elicits more emotion; nobody creates more intrigue. Nobody creates higher ratings. Nobody's better in the ring than me. Nobody has better theme music than me. The list goes on and on. But yeah, I think because they hate me so much, this is frankly the only way they can give me credit. So you want me to be the main antagonist? You want me to be the bad guy? Sure, no problemo." MJF will be hoping that his story with Page ends with the antagonist winning as he will challenge Page for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door on August 24.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Vice for the transcription.