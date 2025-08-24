AEW's Adam Page Thinks It's Time For An Important Change Regarding World Titles

For decades, professional wrestling has been a male-dominated industry, both in numbers and perception. In recent years, promotions have begun to shift that perception by spotlighting more women in the main event of shows, a spot typically reserved for their male counterparts. Over in All Elite Wrestling, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is attempting to make yet another step toward equality, specifically when it comes to the verbiage surrounding the company's world titles.

"It's an important distinction because it does put them on the same level," Page told Bleacher Report when asked about him referring to his title as the "Men's World Championship." "Our women's roster in AEW is incredible. They are just as, and in many cases, more talented than many on the men's roster. I think our fans connect with them in a way just as equally as they do with us. To have two divisions, a men's and a women's division, but to have to call one by the Women's World Championship and the other as if it's the more important one, you don't make the distinction."

Traditionally, the biggest prize in a women's wrestling division is referred to as a Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, the men's is simply called a World Heavyweight Championship. For AEW, this has remained the case since its inception in 2019, though Page aims to change that while now in his second world title reign.

"I feel like that's not how we present our rosters on television, so why should we refer to the championships in that way either?" he continued. "I'd like to think at least that we don't present the men and women as being on different playing fields in AEW. It's just a personal choice that I hope other people take up, and I've noticed it happening a little bit and I hope that continues."

The AEW Women's Championship is currently held by "Timeless" Toni Storm, who is set to defend it against Athena at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Page will put his respective title on the line against MJF at the same event.