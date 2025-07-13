Charlotte Flair Says Former WWE Star Doesn't Get Enough Credit For Women In Main Event

Say what one will about Charlotte Flair, and many have, it cannot be denied that she, along with fellow Four Horsewomen Mercedes Mone, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, was instrumental in moving forward women's wrestling in the United States. Some may even argue that she helped make it possible for women to main event WWE PPVs/PLEs on a more consistent basis, especially since she was part of the first ever women's match to main event WrestleMania at WrestleMania 35, and along with Mone became the first woman to headline a WWE PPV ever at the 2016 Hell in a Cell.

But despite her own legacy, Charlotte came off more humble when it came to credit during her recent article on "The Player's Tribune." In fact, when it came to giving credit for women becoming main event stars, Charlotte instead seemed to suggest that one of her WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey, hadn't gotten the proper due for elevating women's wrestling to a higher level.

"I don't think Ronda gets enough credit for WWE putting women in the main event," Charlotte said. "A lot of things about the women's revolution might be true, but this is definitely true: Ronda being a main-event draw in UFC changed everything. I know that for a fact. I think the U.S. women's soccer team being a draw helped us. I think Serena Williams and other women's tennis players being a draw helped us. But in terms of WWE looking at women as potentially WrestleMania level main-eventers, you can trust me on this 100%: There's before Ronda Rousey..... and then there's after. And I wish people would talk about that more, and give Ronda her due."