Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Charlotte Flair

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair is already a future WWE Hall of Famer with over a decade of experience between the ropes, beginning in "WWE NXT" where she helped bring women's wrestling to the forefront to help begin the Women's Revolution alongside her fellow Four Horsewomen. The daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair, her natural talent was shown to the world in her first televised match against Bayley in July 2013, where she walked away with her first WWE victory.

Flair has been racking up the wins ever since her on-screen debut. From the NXT Women's Championship and the since-retired Divas Championship, to her most recent title victory over Ronda Rousey on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in December 2023 that earned her another reign with the then-SmackDown Women's Championship, Flair has won it all. She is a 16-time world champion just like her father, and that's not where the similarities end. Flair has worked the majority of her career as a heel, and fans have seemingly grown to resent "The Queen" for the opportunities she's gotten amidst her numerous title reigns.

It's not just the fans who resent Flair these days. Many wrestlers whom she has worked with over the years are not her biggest fans. From Tiffany Stratton and the pair's recent war of words that brought up both women's personal lives, to fall-outs with her former close friends and Horsewomen, to those she has defeated and seemingly stunted their pushes in her own quest for more gold, there are plenty of wrestlers, both in and out of WWE, who can't stand Flair.