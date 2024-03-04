Becky Lynch Opens Up About Relationship With Fellow WWE Star Charlotte Flair

Two years after a tense title swap led to their verbal altercation backstage, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch found themselves back on the same page – temporarily at least – as they partnered with Bianca Belair and Shotzi in the 2023 Women's WarGames match. Following a successful run inside the dual-cage structure, Flair and Lynch appeared at the post-show press conference, visibly emotional as they reflected on their history as rivals and, once again, allies.

During a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," Lynch opened up about their heartwarming interaction at the press conference, as well as their briefly rekindled friendship. "Wasn't that nice? I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads because we both want to be the very best. And with that, it's hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship, but it was nice," Lynch said. "Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you, [and] becomes to get heavy. So whenever you can get a break from that, I think that's nice. But you can't get too much of that, because this is wrestling, man. We're not selling a good time, we're selling conflict."

Upon the conclusion of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, Lynch and Flair returned to their respective homes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Three months later, Lynch is now set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Flair, on the other hand, is currently sidelined as she recovers from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

