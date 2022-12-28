Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Trouble Dealing With Fellow WWE Star's Success

If one claim is to be believed, then Charlotte had a rough time dealing with the success of a major WWE superstar. It's no secret that Charlotte and Becky Lynch were once close friends. Things have deteriorated between the two over the years, which reportedly stems from a promo Lynch cut years ago where she called Charlotte "plastic."

Things boiled over between the two during the October 22, 2021 episode of "SmackDown," when Charlotte reportedly failed to engage in a scripted tug of war with the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championship, which left Lynch visibly frustrated. The two reportedly got testy with one another backstage, but things never got physical.

During an appearance on "Wrestling With Freddie," Lynch's ex-boyfriend, Jeff Dye, discussed the tumultuous relationship between Charlotte and Lynch.

"I think it's like comedy or show business, or maybe even if you work at a warehouse or you work at Target or you work at Best Buy, you get competitive," Dye said. "You want the promotion, you want the raise, or you want some position. So, that's just part of it for them. So, it's like Charlotte had a difficult time that Becky was starting to become the face of the female wrestling thing."

Dye said that oftentimes, Lynch would complain to him about Charlotte being mad at her during their feuds on WWE TV. This confused Dye, as he thought the two may have been taking WWE storylines too seriously, but he admits things were a bit more real between the two than he initially thought.

