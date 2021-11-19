Becky Lynch was a guest on the MMA Hour this week where she spoke about her feud with Charlotte Flair. She spoke about the title switch segment between them, admitting it didn’t go as planned.

“There was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way,” Lynch stated. “If it went one way, everyone would have had a moment and it would have been great. I, in the back, said, ‘This isn’t going to happen, she’s going to do something else.’ She did exactly what I said she was going to do.”

Because Becky Lynch thought something was going to happen, she was prepared. However, when she got to the back, the RAW Women’s Champion lost it verbally with her.

“Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in a moment. You don’t have time to process what happens,” she admitted. “But I knew she was going to purposefully disrespect me. I processed it a lot quicker, so I was able to hold it together until I got backstage. I did what I was supposed to do, and then when I got backstage, I lost it a little bit. I verbally lost it. I still had a match to go and do, so I didn’t have time to be scrapping in the back.”

Becky Lynch then went on to say how there was no need for the situation to take place at all. However, she then spoke about the importance of trust within the wrestling industry.

“There was no need for it because, at the end of the day, it wasn’t about me. It was about Sasha and her getting into something. So, I was like, ‘This is just ridiculous.’ You need to go out there and be able to trust each other because that’s what this is,” Lynch claimed. “You need to be able to trust that one person is going to do what they said they’re going to do. It’s professional wrestling, it’s a beautiful art that I love. I love it more than anything. It’s telling stories through violence, essentially.

“When somebody goes out and you can’t trust them to do what we’ve agreed on doing, then what are we doing? Because our bodies are in people’s hands, what we do is extremely dangerous,” Lynch pointed out. “We are trusting somebody with our lives.”

Flair recently questioned whether her gender is the reason that people get rubbed up the wrong way with her. However, Lynch made it very clear that isn’t the case, claiming a different reason for the situation.

“Nobody acts like this, nobody just cares about themselves. They care about the segment and how everybody else looks and they work together,” she said. “Nobody else does this, there’s no guy on the roster, there’s no girl on the roster. Everybody else when you work with them, you know it’s going to be easy and you’re going to make magic and do some fun things and we are going to get the audience to feel a certain way because it’s a show. No guys or girls act like that. So, you can’t say, ‘it’s because I’m a woman.’ No, it’s because you’re an **hole.”

When it comes to the match itself, she admitted that when people don’t work together, it can go badly. Lynch even used the recent match between Charlotte and Nia Jax as an example.

“You kind of saw that a little bit with Charlotte and Nia at one point,” Lynch said. “When people don’t work together it can go badly and it’s not good, you’re watching for the wrong reasons. That could happen. It’s also what’s very exciting about this. One way or another, it’ll be can’t miss.”

