In an appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was asked about the competition between AEW and WWE. Lynch was also pushed on if she watched AEW at all, and she revealed that does in fact watch them, as well as other wrestling promotions.

“I watch everything. I watch everything,” Lynch said. “Competition is great, competition is great. It’s great for the creative, because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince (McMahon) works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. And I think for the stars, it gives options. If you don’t like vanilla, you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberry, you can go with butterscotch. So there’s options for everyone, for fans, for wrestlers. It’s great.”

There is much debate over whether AEW is considered a competitor for WWE or an alternative. Becky Lynch believes that AEW falls more into the latter category than the former.

“I consider them an alternative,” Lynch said. “I think that’s the best way to put it, I consider them the alternative. They’re just different. Their product is different than our product. So we offer a different product than they do.”

After confirming she watched AEW, Becky Lynch also confirmed to Helwani that she’s up to date with AEW’s product. Lynch believes that it’s important to tune into everything if you are a fan of wrestling, both to be a fan and also as a way to keep ideas fresh.

“Yes, absolutely,” Lynch said. “I think it’s important. If you love this, you try to be in tune with everything that’s happening. Because then you know what people are doing and what people are not doing. It’s one of those things where we’re all wrestlers, we all love the sport, so sometimes we can come up with the same ideas at the same time. So it’s important to know ‘is someone doing this? Is someone doing that? How do I be different in this giant sea of content?’ Because there’s a lot of wrestling on TV right now.”

Later Lynch was asked whether there was too much wrestling on TV right now. Though she balked at that idea, she did believe there was so much good wrestling available that it made it easy to desensitize fans to good matches.

“I don’t think there’s ever too much,” Lynch said. “You don’t say ‘well there’s too many shows or whatever.’ If you like a police show, then you watch some police shows. And you love when there’s another police show, or whatever it is. So I think if you love it, then you tune in. I think though that it can desensitize you to what good wrestling is. Because we see so much and so there’s so many good wrestlers out there. So you can have a five star match on RAW that gets lost by Tuesday, because there’s so much good wrestling on TV.”

