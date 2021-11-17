With a new outlook and attitude since transitioning to WWE RAW, Kevin Owens is a one-man wrecking crew after his back-to-back onslaught on WWE Champion Big E, both physically and verbally. He refused to budge on any questions the panel over on WWE’s The Bump had asked and made sure to give rapid-fire answers so he could conclude the interview early.

They began with his matchup against Finn Balor earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, in which Kevin Owens reigned supreme following a brutal powerbomb counter on Balor.

“Well, he’s a fantastic professional wrestler; he’s a fantastic performer. On Monday, I was better. It’s the first win in awhile [that I’ve had],” Owens simply stated.

Getting to the heart of the matter, panelist Matt Camp asked Owens if he feels any remorse for his actions against Big E.

“What happened a few weeks ago with Big E… you know, I spent years trying to make stuff right from the past. None of it mattered. People want to say that I turned on Big E, but he turned on me, in my opinion,” Owens declared. “No, I don’t [regret anything].”

As they wrapped up his interview, Kevin Owens is glad spectators and colleagues refused to listen to his plea for change a couple of weeks back. Now, with all this pent-up frustration from a lackluster year or so, Owens has the opportunity to rewrite history, and he might just do that at this Sunday’s Survivor Series 5-on-5 match.

“Yeah, probably. I think I’m glad that it didn’t,” Owens concluded with a cheeky grin. “I tried to show people that I tried, and it didn’t matter. None of it mattered. Just like I said on Monday, why fight it?

“Everyone wants me to be this scumbag. So fine. I have no more energy left. I don’t have it in me to fight it, so here we are.”

You can watch Kevin Owens’ full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.