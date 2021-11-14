AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR spoke with Mike Beauvais of TSN about AEW signing up former WWE talent.

Dax Harwood believed if AEW is looking to be competitive and continue to grow, they have to bring in experienced wrestlers. Pulling from just the indies isn’t going to cut it.

“There are a lot of fans — and it boggles my mind — who are upset by this,” Harwood said. “They’re upset by seeing a lot of former WWE talent [in AEW]. They’ve got to understand AEW cannot just hire independent wrestlers because if they only hire independent wrestlers for a television product, it’s almost like the blind leading the blind. You have to have people who are experienced in television wrestling because it’s a completely different beast from just professional wrestling.”

FTR’s Cash Wheeler echoed those same thoughts. For Wheeler, it’s about bringing in people who make the company better.

“The people we’ve signed, they’re all signed for a reason – because they’re so good at what they do and they’re going to help everybody else in the process,” Wheeler said. “So, the company gets better by signing these people. And I hate when people call them ‘ex-WWE this’ or ‘ex-WWE that’ because yeah, we’ve worked there. We’ve all worked there at some point, but that doesn’t make us their property or like we didn’t learn these things sometime before that, also.

“We’ve all learned these things from decades of hard work, decades of putting in the grind and going all over to get good enough to where we can get jobs with the best wrestling companies in the world and it just so happens that now there’s another huge, great wrestling company and that hasn’t been around for 20-plus years. So now there are options and there are going to be people coming over and that’s just how it’s going to be, but that doesn’t mean the company is going to be the next whatever. They’re killing it right now. They’re signing the people that need to be signed and wrestling is better because of it.”

FTR lost to AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers on last night’s AEW Full Gear.