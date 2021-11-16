Charlotte Flair recently spoke with BT Sport as part of WWE’s U.K. tour. She spoke about reports calling her difficult and how her confidence makes people feel. She then questioned whether her gender has anything to do with that.

“It obviously does rub people the wrong way,” Flair admitted. “But if I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one ever looks at a man and goes, ‘why does he want to be World Champion again? Well, he’s been on top all these years.’ Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I’ve done it all? Because we have a smaller division? Why? ‘Charlotte’s difficult.’ Why? Because I stand up for what I believe in, that makes me difficult? But if I was a man, I’d have big balls, right? No. I know how good I am, man or woman, I am the best.”

The Queen also spoke about the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. She will be going one on one with Becky Lynch on that show, and Flair believes it will be special.

“I think it’s going to be something special. You’ve got two women at the top of their game at the top of the business that believe they’re the best,” she stated. “When you see both of them believe that in themselves and to watch that on camera, I think it’s going to be something special.”

Finally, when it comes to her Survivor Series match, Flair is excited for one reason. She pointed out that she’s a different performer now, and that Lynch will be facing a different woman.

“I think what I am excited about it is, when we faced each other at last woman standing, which is one of my favorite matches, I am a much better performer now than I was then,” Flair stated. “I know who Charlotte Flair is more now than I was then, so she’ll be facing a much different woman than she did two years ago, I’m a whole new level.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.