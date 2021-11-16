RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has reacted to comments made by her arch rival, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, in a recent interview.

As seen in the video below, Flair was asked by WWE on BT Sport if her confidence rubs people the wrong way.

“Yes obviously, it does rub people the wrong way,” Flair responded. “But if I were a man, would I rub people the wrong way? I mean, no one ever looks at a man and goes, ‘why does he want to be the world champion again? He’s been on top all these years.’

“Is it because I’m a woman? Because I’ve done it all? Because we have a smaller division? Why?”

Flair then wondered why she has been deemed as “difficult” by her peers in the WWE locker room. As noted earlier, Flair reportedly had backstage heat following her title exchange segment with Lynch.

“Charlotte is difficult? Why?” Flair asked. “Is it because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, people would say I have big balls, right?” I know how good I am, I’m the best.”

In her response, Lynch told Flair that “gender ain’t the issue here” and that nobody on the WWE roster has behavioral issues like Flair. The two women will lock horns this Sunday at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.