Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change

Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.

PWInsider is reporting that the 14-time WWE Women's Champion, 16-time if you include her two "WWE NXT" title runs, is internally listed as a babyface on the "SmackDown" roster. Responding to speculation regarding Rousey's WWE future, the report states that Rousey's loss wasn't designed to write her off TV, also noting that, while details are scarce, there is a plan for Rousey at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28. PWInsider's source claims that this isn't a situation where Rousey will be taking another break from in-ring action. Rousey is currently advertised for upcoming events, and that isn't likely to change. The word is that the UFC legend will still very much "be in the mix."

Rousey's second run with the "SmackDown" Women's Championship lasted 83 days. Back in May, WWE ran an injury angle where Flair suffered a fractured radius after being put in an armbar by Rousey during their "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules. Flair's appearance on the final "SmackDown" episode of 2022 marked the first time fans saw "The Queen" live on WWE TV since.