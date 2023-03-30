Charlotte Flair Says WWE WrestleMania Match With Asuka Is Her Favorite Career Moment

Whether it was competing in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event or stepping inside the Hell in a Cell structure, Charlotte Flair has had a lot of monumental moments in her career. However, she revealed to "The Athletic" that competing against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 is the one moment that stands out as the highlight of her run in WWE to this point.

"Everything was perfect," Flair said. "From the entrances to the match to the opponent, that was great. It was just a great atmosphere. It just felt so big." That encounter was the first time the two had faced off in one-on-one action, and saw Flair come out on top, ending Asuka's undefeated streak and retaining the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. The match itself was highly praised, but surprisingly they have never competed against each other in a high-profile singles match since. However, they have shared the ring plenty of times on television, and even had a short but dominant tag team run that led to capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship.

This year, both women will be involved in major singles championship matches at WrestleMania 39, but for opposite titles. Flair will be defending the "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, while Asuka is challenging Bianca Belair for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship. While the two stars are currently on opposing brands, considering how highly Flair rates their previous encounter, it's likely "The Queen" would be happy to have a rematch with Asuka further down the line.