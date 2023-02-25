Bayley Has High Praise For Asuka During WWE 2K23 Rating Reveal

WWE announced multiple wrestlers' WWE 2K23 ratings earlier this week on "UpUpDownDown," including three-time former WWE women's champion Asuka. When The "Empress of Tomorrow" was told that her WWE 2K23 rating is an 89/100 this year, she said she was "happy" with the number. Bayley subsequently had high praise for Asuka and noted what makes her stand out from other women on the roster.

"She's just the best," Bayley said. "If I were to choose, she should be at a 95. She's the best. She's been doing this for so long and consistent and can do it better than any of us could ever dream of. She's never slowed down. Even when she's hurt she's like, 'I'm fine,' and I see her limping and I'm like, 'No, you're not'. She's incredible and she's constantly evolving."

Asuka has been a major player on the WWE roster since 2015. She is a Grand Slam Champion, having held the "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," and WWE Women's Tag Team championships, along with winning the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match, the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2020, and this year's Elimination Chamber Match. In addition to those impressive accomplishments and her 914-day undefeated streak in WWE from 2015-2018, Asuka has also competed in memorable matches against the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.

Asuka will have the opportunity to further cement her legacy in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where she will take on Bianca Belair in hopes of ending Belair's nearly year-long reign as "Raw" Women's Champion. Asuka has yet to pick up a victory at WrestleMania.

