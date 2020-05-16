Asuka admits that she's a genius when it comes to how she prepared for the Women's Money In The Bank match. "The Empress of Tomorrow" went over her thought out plan with Kayla Braxton during her interview on WWE's The Bump.

"I was so determined," Asuka began. "I danced on the balcony, and made the others wonder what I was doing, and right at that moment, I made a dive. Then, I saw Shayna [Baszler] coming to get me, but right at that second, the elevator doors opened, and I made it inside. I'm a genius."

In less than 24 hours from winning the briefcase, Asuka went from being the Women's Money In The Bank winner to becoming the new RAW Women's Champion. Looking back at this historical moment, Asuka says that sitting atop of the ladder was one of the best views she's had in her career, and it's something that she'll never forget.

"I climbed up the ladder, then King Corbin came too, so I gave him a nice kick," Asuka jokingly stated. "The briefcase was so heavy, I had a hard time even holding it. But, I was so happy!

"The view I saw from the top of the ladder was fantastic. I am going to remember that view."

You can watch Asuka's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.