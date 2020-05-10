After getting a quick start in the match, Asuka emerged victorious in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Later, Otis caught the Money in the Bank briefcase after AJ Styles had initially grabbed the briefcase making him the owner of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The two did so in a chaotic "Corporate Ladder" match that saw both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches at the same time. Asuka had pushed off King Corbin to solely grab her respective briefcase.

Asuka will now be able to challenge either Becky Lynch or Bayley for their respective women's championship on their brand. Otis will also get his choosing of Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman for either world title on the RAW or Smackdown.

You can view the images of the winners below: