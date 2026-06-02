WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/25/2026

After two weeks of consistent viewership, the May 25 edition of "WWE Raw" saw a decrease in those watching the product on Netflix over a seven day period. The go-home show to WWE Clash in Italy opened and closed with contract signings, with both Oba Femi and Jacob Fatu signing on the dotted line to make their matches at the event official.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the May 25 edition of the red brand drew 2.5 million global views over the course of seven days, down from 2.6 million viewers that held consistent the previous two weeks. "Raw" has been on a slow decline in viewership since the episode following WWE WrestleMania 42, which saw 3.3 million global views, the most-viewed episode of the year.

A total of 4.6 million hours of the May 25 show were watched. Among English television shows, "Raw" ranked seventh for the week globally and fifth domestically. In the United States, the show was beaten out by "The Borough," "Nemesis," season two of "The Four Seasons," and "Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted."

Femi opened the show to confront Brock Lesnar's "advocate," Paul Heyman. The rest of the show saw Rey Mysterio defeat Rusev to become the number one contender for Penta's Intercontinental Championship, Penta defend that title against Je'Von Evans, and Seth Rollins defeat Montez Ford. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria also scored a victory over Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Fatu and Reigns then ended the show with their contract signing, with Fatu set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Tribal Combat match at the event in Italy.