WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/18/2026

The May 18 edition of "WWE Raw" stayed consistent in viewership over the course of seven days, as compared to the previous week's episode. The show saw a hot opening angle with Jacob Fatu calling out World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, after weeks of the pair opening the red brand.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the May 18 episode of "Raw" drew 2.6 million global views over a seven day period, with 4.6 million hours of the show watched. The global views were consistent with the May 11 episode, but more hours of that show were watched, with Netflix reporting 4.8 million hours viewed.

"Raw" ranked seventh for the week globally, and fifth in the United States, down from its position at fourth domestically the previous week. The show was beaten out in the states by "Nemesis," "The Boroughs," "The Roast of Kevin Hart," and season three of "Worst Ex Ever."

In addition to the opening angle with Reigns and Fatu, further setting up their Clash in Italy rematch, the show also saw Finn Balor defeat JD McDonagh once again, this time in a street fight. Sol Ruca called out Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, setting up their non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Paige and Brie Bella successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championships against Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

The main event saw Seth Rollins defeat Austin Theory. The post-match angle continued Rollins' storyline with the Street Profits as well as The Vision, when Angelo Dawkins ran out to help him, then took a spear from Bron Breakker.