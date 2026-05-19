WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/11/2026

The decrease in views for "WWE Raw" continued for its May 11 edition, as viewers have been steadily dropping for the show since the episode of "Raw" after WWE WrestleMania 42. The show ranked in the top five for the week on Netflix in the United States, however.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the May 11 episode of the red brand drew 2.6 million global views over a seven day period, with 4.8 million hours of the show viewed in total. That was down from 2.7 million views the previous week, and 2.8 million for the April 27 episode. "Raw" recently saw its highest viewership for the year with 3.3 million views for the "Raw" after WrestleMania on April 20.

"Raw" ranked seventh for the week amongst English language television shows across the globe, and fourth in the United States. In the US, the show was beaten out by "The Roast of Kevin Heart," season three of "Worst Ex Ever," and "Nemesis."

The main event of the show saw what was meant to be an acknowledgement ceremony where Jacob Fatu pledged allegiance to World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns following his loss at Backlash, but ended in a beat down of the "Tribal Chief." Elsewhere on the episode, Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship against the Original El Grande Americano, and IYO SKY defeated Sol Ruca. When no one stepped up to answer Oba Femi's open challenge, "The Ruler" stormed backstage and forced Los Garza to the ring, where he beat them both down.