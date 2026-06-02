Two AEW Luchadors Still Struggling With Visa Issues

Back at Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor, it was revealed that AEW/ROH luchador/lawyer The Beast Mortos and his fellow luchador Komander were dealing with visa issues, preventing them from making the show. A few weeks removed, those visa issues continue to be a problem. On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that neither Komander nor Mortos could enter the United States, thus leading to AEW/ROH and CMLL teaming up for a Mexico based solution.

"Komander and Mortos are not allowed...they're working out their visa issues," Meltzer said. "So Sammy Guevara is going to go to Mexico...Sammy Guevara and Mortos, you know, are the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, but they can't defend the titles in the United States, cause Mortos can't get in.

"So they are probably going to be doing a title match in Mexico imminently. In fact, they are...this may be the set up for it. They've got, essentially, a trios with...Villano III Jr. coming off his big win on Friday, and his brother El Hijo del Villano III and Barbaro Cavernario will be facing Mortos, Black Tiger, and Sammy Guevara."

While Mortos and Guevara gear up to defend the ROH Tag Titles the next few weeks in Mexico, Komander has also been given something to do. Just one match after Guevara and Mortos' match, the former ROH World Television Champion will battle top CMLL star Soberano Jr. in a singles match. It'll be a first time singles match between the two luchadors, though Komander and Soberano have faced off several times in tag or trios action.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription