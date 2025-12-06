La Faccion Ingobernable Captures Vacant ROH World Tag Titles At Final Battle

La Faccion Ignobernable now has gold again as Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos are the new ROH World Tag Team Champions, thanks to help from Hechicero. They defeated Tommy Billington and Adam Priest.

Last week, Guevara and RUSH had to vacate their tag team championships due to an injury to RUSH. RUSH was originally set to face Bandido for the ROH World Championship. The match will now be a Survival of the Fittest match for Bandido's title that will include Guevara and Mortos, along with Hechicero, Blake Christian, and Komander.

Priest and Billington took Mortos down with a combination suplex and lariat.They attempted to follow with a double suplex, but Mortos threw them off. Priest connected with a hurricanrana. While Hechicero is a member of the Don Callis Family, he formed an alliance with Guevara and Mortos for the Survival of the Fittest match that he's also in. That alliance spilled over into the tag title match as he shoved Priest to the floor while Guevara low blowed Billington. Mortos landed a moonsault on Billington for the win and to become the new champions.

They're not the only new champions. Deonna Purrazzo won the inaugural Women's Pure Championship while Red Velvet became the first two-time Women's TV Champion.