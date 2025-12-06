AEW's Mercedes Moné Drops ROH Women's World TV Title At Final Battle

Mercedes Moné has one less belt as Red Velvet defeated her to become ROH Women's TV Champion. Moné recently defeated Velvet on "Collision" to unify Moné's interim title and Velvet's original title.

Velvet attacked her before the bell rings and they battle as the bell finally rings. Moné gets caught trying to use the title as a weapon. When the ref is turned, Velvet has her pinned. As the ref turns back to the action, they go around the world. Moné suplexed her twice, but didn't complete Three Amigos when she took Velvet to the ropes. She did complete Three Amigos after they battled and followed with a Frog Splash, but Velvet got her knees up. Moné told Velvet she's no champ before shoving her over. Velvet threw hands and connected with a DDT. Velvet followed with a cazadora into a front face bulldog.

Velvet held the apron for her to slide into and wailed on the champion. Moné connected with a Meteora from the steps and followed with multiple lung blowers in the ring. Velvet blocked Moné Maker and Moné sent her face first into the turnbuckle. Moné attempted a Moné Maker from the apron, but Velvet reversed into a Sunset Flip. She followed with a suplex and spinning heel kick. Moné answered with a lung blower and knees to the stomach.

She dragged Velvet to the corner. They battle up top before Velvet reversed into another Sunset Flip and followed with Straight From Your Mama's Kitchen. Velvet blocked another Moné Maker and connected with a face buster. They exchange pins. Moné put her in the Statement Maker again, but Velvet reversed into a roll up to become the first two time Women's TV Champion.