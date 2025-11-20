Mercedes Mone Solidifies 13 Title Collection With Unification Win On AEW Collision

The belt collection for Mercedes Mone seems to be growing by the day, and fresh off of winning number 13 at a recent House of Glory event, she defeated Red Velvet on the November 19 episode of "AEW Collision" to unify the Lineal and Interim ROH Women's World Television Championships.

Velvet and Mone were equally matched in the early going as neither woman could gain the advantage, but Velvet used her Boxing background to use strikes to try and take an early lead. However, Mone dodged a drop kick and hit a Meteora off the apron to the floor, right in front of AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander on commentary, who ended up on the floor as Mone pushed Velvet into her. Statlander would get a small measure of revenge as she threw one Mone's belts into the ring to try and get her disqualified, causing enough of a distraction for Velvet to hit a Roundhouse kick to the head as the match entered the break.

During the break, Mone gathered her bearings and hit a pair of knees to Velvet to finally gain control of the match, using more strikes to keep that control. Velvet tried to get back in the match with strikes of her own, but Mone threw her to the outside, with Velvet's back connecting with the apron on the way down. Mone even had time to flip the bird to Statlander and dance along with the crowd as they got behind her.

Back from the break, Velvet started to mount a comeback, landing a pair of knees and a Bulldog for a two count. The lineal champion went for a big knockout punch, but Mone countered it into a Statement Maker, which Velvet would then counter into a roll up and a reverse Short Arm Scissors. Mone was able to escape but missed with a pair of knees in the corner, something Velvet was able to connect with before landing a German Suplex for another near fall. Velvet tried to lock in an Octopus hold, but Mone landed a big Lungblower for another two count.

Both women went up to the top rope with Velvet rolling through with an Avalanche roll up for yet another near fall, but when she took Mone back up top, that's where things went wrong. Mone would hit an Avalanche Lungblower for the win, becoming the Undisputed ROH Women's World Television Champion, solidifying her 13 titles, while technically claiming a 14th belt in the process. After the match, Mone would taunt Statlander at ringside, but would quickly hit a Meteora off the announce table and lock in a Statement Maker, forcing Statlander to tap in the process. She would then take Statlander's AEW Women's World Championship and pose for the fans as the show went off the air.