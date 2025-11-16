Mercedes Mone Wins 13th Title, Set For Unification Match On AEW Dynamite

The Mone Train rolls as Mercedes Mone captures her 13th title at House of Glory.

On Saturday night, Mone challenged Nor "Phoenix" Diana for the APAC Women's Championship — which had stayed in Diana's hands for over 700 days — at HOG's SuperClash event in New York. In the closing moments, Diana attempted a hurricanrana, only for "The CEO" to counter with a pair of knees to the defending champion's face. With Diana stunned, Mone then followed up with the Mone Maker to secure the pinfall and APAC Women's Championship, the 13th in her current collection. Afterward, Mone reveled in her victory.

"Everybody wants to jump on the Mone Train, and I have to give it to Nor Phoenix, she is one that jumped on the Mone Train," Mone said in a post-match promo. "She is one that slipped into my DMs and challenged me, challenged one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. She is lucky that I even saw those DMs. Because do you know how many followers I have on my social media? A lot. So you are welcome, Nor Phoenix. You are so welcome, but thank you for helping me with my lucky number title 13, because I said it from the very beginning. I'm on a global mission, and now everybody in the world knows about Nor Phoenix Diana."

As of now, it is known if Mone will defend her newly–won APAC Women's Championship in the United States, in the title's home base of Malaysia, or elsewhere. Nevertheless, Mone first looks ahead to another title match involving her Interim ROH Women's Television Championship, which she claimed by defeating Mina Shirakawa at AEW WrestleDream. During Wednesday's three hour special of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," Mone will raise up her interim title in a unification match against the reigning ROH Women's TV Champion Red Velvet. This will mark Velvet's in-ring return after being sidelined with a neck injury since June.