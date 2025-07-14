AEW-ROH Star Reportedly Suffered Neck Injury At Recent CMLL-NJPW Show

Last week, AEW owner Tony Khan announced that ROH Women's Television Champion Red Velvet was dealing with an injury and would be unable to take part in the brand's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view this past Friday. There's since been an update on Velvet's status, courtesy of "Wrestling Observer Radio."

According to Dave Meltzer, Velvet suffered an injury to her neck during her match against CMLL star Kira in Mexico City. That match took place on June 22, during the joint AEW-NJPW-CMLL show at Arena Mexico. It opened the show, and Velvet won the non-title bout in less than 10 minutes.

The severity of Velvet's injury is not yet clear, but considering Khan created an Interim title, it appears she'll miss a considerable amount of time. Prior to the injury, Velvet had been a regular on ROH programming with frequent title defenses on the brand's streaming show. With Mina Shirakawa winning the Interim title on Friday, Velvet's next opponent has likely already been decided.

Velvet has been working with AEW since 2020, and she memorably took part in Jade Cargill's pro wrestling debut. That match was originally supposed to feature Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, teaming against Cargill and Shaquille O'Neal, but Velvet replaced Brandi after the latter performer discovered she was pregnant.

The feud would continue after the debut, with Cargill later defeating Velvet in a singles match on "AEW Dynamite" in June 2021 and again in November of that year. Velvet later joined forces with Cargill, following her as a member of The Baddies before an injury sidelined Velvet and Cargill later left for WWE. Velvet later joined the ROH brand and became the second-ever ROH Women's Television Champion last July.