Mercedes Mone Breaks Record By Winning 11th Title At AEW WrestleDream 2025

Mina Shirakawa put up a fight, but Mercedes Mone is officially "11 Belts Mone," breaking Ultimo Dragon's record for the most belts held simultaneously, after she defeated Shirakawa for the ROH Women's World Television Championship at WrestleDream. Mone issued a challenge on Friday following her match at Arena Mexico, calling out any champion to face her for the TBS Championship at WrestleDream. AEW President Tony Khan decided before the show that the challenger's belt would also be on the line.

Shirakawa immediately tried to get Mone into a figure four, but Mone rolled out of the ring. She locked in a Statement Maker on the ROH champion, and hit a backstabber when Shirakawa was almost able to make it to the ropes. Mone beat down Shirakawa, stomping on her midsection. She hit the Three Amigos and went to go to the top rope, but thought better of it. She drug Shirakawa into the middle of the ring to lock in a figure four of her own, but Shirakawa kicked her into the ropes. Mone followed it up with a meteora and then went to the top for the frog splash, but Shirakawa got her knees up.

Shirakawa then rallied and hit a sling blade from the top to Mone and dodged a Mone Maker. She attempted to get Mone in the figure four once again. She hit the TBS Champion with rolling elbow strikes and a spinning backfist, but Mone wouldn't stay down.

Mone tried to pin Shirakawa, but the referee caught her holding the ropes. She poked Shirakawa in the eye and tried to get her to submit with the Statement Maker, and hit another Mone Maker for good measure. In the end, Mone was able to get a surprise backslide on Shirakawa and held the ropes for the victory.