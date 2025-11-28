Mercedes Mone, Bandido To Defend Titles At ROH Final Battle 2025

The Thanksgiving edition of "AEW Collision" proved to be an eventful one, not just for the stars of AEW and in particular those competing in the 2025 Continental Classic, but also the stars of Ring of Honor as their biggest event of the year, Final Battle, takes place next Friday on December 5. During "Collision," two huge matches were announced for the show, featuring the ROH Women's World Television Champion Mercedes Mone, and the ROH World Champion Bandido.

On the November 19 episode of "Collision," Mone unified her Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship with Red Velvet's Lineal ROH Women's World Television Championship. Velvet had been out of action due to an injury, leading to an interim title being created which was won by Mina Shirakawa, but Mone dethroned Shirakawa at AEW WrestleDream 2025, and has since gotten the better of Velvet. However, the former champion isn't going down without a fight and challenged Mone to a rematch at Final Battle, which was quickly made official by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

Friday, 12/5@GalaxyConCMH

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT#ROHFinalBattle ROH Women's World TV Title@MercedesVarnado vs @Thee_Red_Velvet On #AEWCollision tonight, Red Velvet called out Mercedes Moné for a World TV Title rematch!

They'll battle for the belt at ROH Final Battle! pic.twitter.com/LeyAwVUZkz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 28, 2025

Bandido has already had an eventful few weeks as his reign as one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Brody King came to an end at Full Gear 2025 at the hands of FTR. However, "The Most Wanted" still has the ROH World Championship in hand and was reportedly set to face Rush at Final Battle, but before Rush could officially issue the challenge, he suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of action until 2026. As a replacement match, Bandido will now have to contend with five opponents instead of one as he will defend the ROH World Championship in a six man Survival of the Fittest match.

His opponents will be Hechicero of The Don Callis Family, Blake Christian, Komander, The Beast Mortos of La Faccion Ingobrenable, and Sammy Guevara, who is also a member of LFI and one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside the aforementioned Rush.