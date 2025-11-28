2025 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 11/27 Collision

The 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament is officially underway following the Thanksgiving Eve edition of "AEW Dynamite," but four more AEW stars still needed to get their campaigns started, and they did so on the Thanksgiving edition of "AEW Collision."

The Death Riders got off to a flying start with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli both won their first bouts, picking up three points each in the process, leaving PAC to try and make it a hat-trick in his first Gold League match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey. PAC had the early control, using everything to his advantage to keep Bailey from using his lethal kicks, but when Bailey did get going, PAC tried to keep his distance to slow Bailey's momentum, which didn't work for too long as Bailey hit a Moonsault to the outside. "Speedball" was on top throughout the commercial break, but when he got the action back in the ring, PAC hit a big Belly-to-Belly Superplex once the break ended.

PAC would then use Suplexes while Bailey would use his knees to try and stay on top, and both men were so evenly matched that they both hit each other with dueling Dropkicks on the outside. PAC hit a German Suplex but Bailey would hit a Moonsault. PAC would hit another German Suplex, but Bailey would hit a Roundhouse Kick. It was only when "Speedball" missed the Ultima Weapon where PAC hit a Lariat, locked in the Brutalizer, and forced "Speedball" to pass out. PAC picked up his first three points, and now looks to doubling his tally when he faces Kazuchika Okada on next week's episode of "Dynamite."

Rounding out the first set of league matches was a Blue League match between Roderick Strong and the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita. The match started out very evenly, but Strong lived up to his nickname of "The Messiah of the Backbreaker" and targeted Takeshita's back in the early going. With that said, Takeshita turned things around with a Blue Thunder Bomb onto the guardrail as Strong landed awkwardly on his neck. Takeshita would dominate the majority of the match, despite Strong trying to find a way back in.

In the closing stages, Strong would escape a Brainbuster on the turnbuckle, and after a Gutbuster, a Backbreaker, and a kick to the face, he thought he had the match won. However, Takeshita swung the match back in his favor with a Chaos Theory Suplex, a Power Drive Knee, and finally the Raging Fire for the win and all three points. Takeshita joins the aforementioned Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli at the top of the Blue League with three points, with Moxley and Castagnoli both facing each other next week.