AEW's Beast Mortos Earns Law Degree

For the most part, AEW/Ring of Honor star The Beast Mortos is known for his punishing style of lucha libre in the ring, one that has led to him becoming one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with La Faccion Ingobernables stablemate Sammy Guevara. But since joining AEW a few years ago, fans have come to learn that Mortos has plenty else going on with his life, including a pursuit of a law degree, something he came a step closer to achieving when he passed his bar exam back in June.

Seven months later, there is now nothing left standing in between Mortos and his goal. Taking to X in the early hours of Sunday morning, Mortos revealed that he had officially graduated from law school, and was now set to practice law.

"Today was a very special day to share with the people I love because today was my graduation day, I am officially a lawyer," Mortos tweeted. "See you in court."

The luchador posted several photos from the occasion, although his unmasked face was blocked by smiley face emojis, allowing Mortos to protect his identity in accordance with lucha libre tradition. The photos revealed that Mortos' girlfriend, fellow AEW star and former TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, was on hand for the occasion, and the happy couple posed for several photos, including one with Mortos' diploma.

Today was a very special day to share with the people I love because today was my graduation day, I am officially a lawyer. see you in court pic.twitter.com/kmJX26qezU — the beast mortos (@BeastMortos) January 11, 2026

A few hours later, fellow AEW/ROH wrestler and lawyer "Smart" Mark Sterling responded to Mortos' post, claiming that Mortos was not yet a real lawyer in America, though he offered Mortos work as a paralegal to "learn under the best in the biz." Mortos laughed off Sterling's claims in a response, telling Sterling to come see him if he needed help, and that Mortos would otherwise see Sterling in court.

I would like to offer you a position in the Law Offices of Mark Sterling as a paralegal. You are not yet a LAYWER in AMERICA where it matters...but I'm willing to let you learn under the best in the biz! (You must not wear mask at work it will scare Delores in accounting.) https://t.co/JkujNrlzdq — "Smart" Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) January 11, 2026