Mercedes Mone Confirmed In Relationship With AEW Star

Mercedes Mone has confirmed her first public relationship since finalizing her divorce from WWE costume designer Sarath Ton last summer. TMZ confirmed the TBS Champion is in a relationship with fellow AEW star Beast Mortos. Mortos posted an Instagram story of himself, with an emoji covering his unmasked face, alongside Mone on Monday.

TMZ posted a screengrab of the Instagram story, which Mortos captioned "en tus brazos encuentro paz," which means "In your arms, I find peace." Mone is seen smiling beside the Luchador, though his face is obscured by a bull emoji.

Mone seemed to confirm the news herself on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, when she posted, "I can't wait to sue all of you!" alongside a "rawr," seemingly referencing Mortos' own X post from Monday about being one step closer to becoming a lawyer after passing his law exams. TMZ noted in its report that Mortos is a man of many talents and used to be a veterinarian and a nurse before beginning to study law, all while making it in the ring in AEW.

I can't wait to sue all of you! 🤑rawwwwrrrrrr#AEWGrandSlamMexico — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) June 17, 2025

Mone revealed on her YouTube channel in August 2024 that she and Ton had been separated for years, but she was officially signing the divorce papers and was "ready to be free," though she and her ex-husband seemed to be on good terms. She explained she kept the separation quiet, as she and Ton split ahead of her main event match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. Mone said she was worried Vince McMahon might pull the plug on her if he found out.