AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Announces Belated Divorce: 'I'm Just Ready To Be Free'

AEW star Mercedes Mone has announced that she has filed for divorce from her husband, Sarath Ton, who works in WWE as a costume designer.

Mone recently made the announcement on her YouTube channel, revealing that she will be signing her divorce papers and is happy to be free. She stated that she and Ton separated back in December 2020 and had kept the separation a secret.

"Tomorrow, finally, after a long, long time, I'll be finally signing my divorce papers. I'm excited, happy and, for me, I'm just ready to be free. I'm ready to be free of not being afraid and for so long I've kept this secret because of how fast life has been going and so much that has been happening and wrestling and everything. I just didn't want the outside world to judge or say anything, especially during the time when all of this was happening," said Mone.

The current AEW TBS Champion seems to be on good terms with her ex-husband, highlighting how he helped change her life.

"But, you know, I'm getting a divorce, and Sarath, my ex-husband now, we have such a great relationship and he's such an amazing, incredible guy that I'm so thankful for. He's another person that changed and saved my life."

Mone added that the news about her separation was kept a secret because she had important projects going on at the time, which included shooting for "The Mandalorian" and getting ready to main event WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair. She was afraid that Vince McMahon might pull the plug or put her in a different storyline, which is why she and Ton decided to not tell anyone about their decision to separate. Mone had previously explained why she kept her marriage with Ton a secret too, following their wedding in 2016.