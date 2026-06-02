Matt Hardy Discusses Cope & Cage Winning AEW Tag Title, Possibility Of Another Match

The Hardy Boyz alongside Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz reinvigorated tag team wrestling in WWE and had some of the most exciting and memorable matches in the late '90s and early 2000s. TLC matches are still synonymous with those three teams. At Double or Nothing, Cope and Christian became tag team champions in AEW for the first time. The Hardys are still active in TNA and they had a match with The Dudleys there last year, although D-Von has since retired.

On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy", Hardy discussed his old friends winning the tag titles. He was very happy for them and thinks it's well deserved, "especially because both of those guys thought that they were done and were forced into retirement. For them to be able to go out on their own terms and write the final chapters of their career, it makes me very happy." Hardy hopes they get a successful, somewhat lengthy title reign. "I think they'll both be very good at keeping it fresh." He is looking forward to a match against the Young Bucks because the Bucks love adding in entertainment aspects to their matches.

When asked if The Hardys will ever get in the ring with their old rivals again, Hardy responded, "it's pro wrestling, Jon. Never. Say. Never." Being able to face them again would be a full circle moment. "The four of us made each other." He believes that the Hardys had their best matches with Cope & Christian.

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