Cody Rhodes Pitches Idea For WWE Event On Decommissioned Aircraft Carrier

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes wants to see the return of one of the most unique locations for a WWE event in history.

Whether it be a grocery store, a boneyard, or a train station, WWE has never been strangers to presenting matches from unconventional venues, and during a recent street interview with "TMZ," "The American Nightmare" named his dream location for a future WWE event.

"I would like to do a decommissioned – what do they call them? Where we put the planes on. It's eluding me. Like Luger did the slam on Yokozuna on the [USS] Intrepid. Basically a decommissioned battleship, that's a really great outlook," he stated, meaning to refer to an aircraft carrier. "That'd be really cool. Unique locations is always fun cause then you can play him in the game."

On July 4, 1993, Lex Luger fought Yokozuna on the deck of the Intrepid in New York City for WWE's Stars and Stripes Challenge. Yokozuna, who was WWE Champion and weighed 600 pounds at the time, issued a challenge to any American athlete who could slam him. After several NFL players and other athletes failed, Luger arrived on the scene by helicopter and managed to slam Yokozuna. Shortly after the Stars and Stripes Challenge, Luger would defeat Yokozuna at SummerSlam in a WWE Championship match, but he won by count out, meaning the title didn't change hands.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.