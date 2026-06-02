AEW Announces Grand Slam Mexico 2026

It was almost a year ago that AEW journeyed down to Mexico for the first time, running AEW Grand Slam Mexico in Arena Mexico, home of their promotional partner CMLL. And now, the promotion is ready for an encore. Taking to X at noon time on Tuesday, AEW's Mexican Broadcast partner Fox Sports Mexico announced that Grand Slam Mexico would be taking place on August 5, once again airing out of Arena Mexico. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 6.

Though no matches have been announced at this time, the Grand Slam poster advertised several notable AEW lucha libre stars as appearing. This included Andrade El Idolo, who began his career in Arena Mexico as La Sombra, Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido, dual AEW/CMLL stars Thunder Rosa and Mascara Dorada, and CMLL top star Mistico. The lone non-luchador featured on the poster was AEW Men's World Champion MJF.

🚨 ¡OFICIAL! 🚨 Las estrellas de AEW vuelven a la Ciudad de México en una noche que promete hacer historia. 📍 Arena México

📅 miércoles 5 de agosto

🎟️ Venta de boletos: sábado 6 de junio ¡Prepárate para una noche histórica de All Elite Wrestling en la Catedral de la Lucha... pic.twitter.com/MD7qUQoXrf — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 2, 2026

Grand Slam Mexico will take place two months later than it did last year, a decision likely influenced by the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The football extravaganza will be held, in part, in Mexico from mid-June to mid-July, which has resulted in CMLL tweaking their schedule to hold shows in Mexico City, Puebla, and Guadalajara every day of the week, thus making it unlikely for AEW to hold Grand Slam in June. The show will now be part of AEW's build to All In later in August, and will come just two weeks after AEW Redemption, being held in Montreal on July 26.

The first edition of Grand Slam Mexico proved to be important to both AEW and CMLL, as it kick-started a month-long feud between MJF and Mistico after the latter defeated MJF by DQ. Their issues would culminate at CMLL's 92nd Aniversario in September, where Mistico would defeat MJF in a Mask vs. Title match to claim the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.