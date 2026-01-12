CMLL & AEW Star Mistico Reveals 2026 Goals, Teases MJF Rematch

Despite already having a Hall of Fame career, CMLL star Mistico topped himself in 2025, leading CMLL to arguably its most successful year in history while also breaking out in the United States with appearances in AEW and MLW. It was in the former that Mistico found a rivalry with current AEW World Champion and former CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion MJF. The hostility between the two lead to a Mask vs. Title match in the semi-main event of the 92 CMLL Aniversario, with Mistico keeping his mask and taking the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

But while the heat between Mistico and MJF has died down, Mistico admitted during an interview with "Sports Illustrated" that he would like to face MJF again, this time outside of Mexico, where their previous two encounters took place.

"I want this rivalry to happen in the United States," Mistico said. "With the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, I had some defenses in the UK against Michael Oku. A few weeks ago [I defended] against Soberano Jr. [in Mexico]. So I want this rivalry with MJF to continue also in the United States and also here in Mexico."

That's not the only goal Mistico has for 2026, however, as the luchador looks to start the year on a "heightened level," beginning with the CMLL/New Japan FantasticaMania tour in February. He is then hopeful to work his way to another prime spot at the 93 CMLL Aniversario this September, this time by headlining the event by once again putting his mask on the line.

"I would like to have a rivalry for a Mask vs. Mask Match or a Mask vs. Hair Match," Mistico said. "I would like to face Mephisto in a Mask vs. Mask Match, or against Averno, Volador Jr. There are some big names that I would like to face in a Lucha de Apuestas Match in the 93rd Anniversary show in CMLL."