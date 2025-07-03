Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Feud Between AEW's MJF & CMLL Star Mistico

Less than a month ago, AEW's MJF feuding with CMLL's Mistico seemed nothing more than a fantasy, a fantasy that most people probably weren't even interested in. But ever since the two collided at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico" in a match so heated that MJF was reportedly attacked after the show, fans have been clamoring for a follow up. And MJF's surprise appearance in MLW last week to attack Mistico seemed to assure that at least one other match between the two was in the offering.

That then begs the question of where the next Mistico-MJF match would take place, with AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in London and the CMLL Aniversario in September appearing to be the most likely candidates. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer gave his opinion on the matter, and seemed to come down on the side of MJF vs. Mistico taking place at the Aniversario.

"I got the feeling that they [CMLL] may go with Mistico and MJF," Meltzer said. "Obviously, the match is coming to CMLL at some point soon. And that's the biggest show of the year, so it makes sense for that to be on the show."

Though it's still a few months away, CMLL has already begun announcing matches for the Aniversario, including a hair match between lucha legends Felino and Rey Bucanero, which in theory would serve as a co-headliner alongside Mistico vs. MJF. Meltzer provided no information, nor speculation, on whether the Mistico-MJF match would be mask vs. hair, a stipulation many have favored for their rematch given that MJF stole Mistico's match following their "Grand Slam" encounter.

