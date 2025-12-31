CMLL Caps String Of Sellout Shows With Historic Achievement

As the oldest wrestling promotion in the world, CMLL has seen plenty of good times over their 92 year history. But 2025 may have been the promotion's best year yet, thanks to the work of top star Mistico and increased exposure via streaming in the US over Triller and their working relationships with AEW, MLW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. All of this has led to a run of well received and even more well attended shows, where CMLL has done business the likes of which have never been seen in pro wrestling.

Last night, CMLL sold out Arena Mexico for their weekly Tuesday event, marking the third straight sell out of the "Cathedral of Lucha Libre" following shows on Sunday and last Friday. Amazingly, it wasn't their only sell out of the night, as the promotion's Arena Guadalajara show also was filled to capacity. Combined with the Friday and Sunday Arena Mexico shows, Saturday's Arena Coliseo event, and a Monday event in Arena Puebla, last night's sell outs mean CMLL sold out six shows in five days to close out 2025.

¡Gracias, Arena México! 🙌💙 Hoy, en el #MartesDeArenaMéxico, tenemos un lleno más gracias a La Mejor Afición del Mundo, que una vez más hará vibrar cada rincón de la Catedral de la Lucha Libre. ¡Son los mejores! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CgRBYcb3eF — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 31, 2025

Arena Coliseo Guadalajara says they've sold out before noon, so that's 5 sellouts in 5 days. This venue rarely sells out. Tuesday Arena Mexico shows never sell out. Not many floor seats left. pic.twitter.com/hIH8WoosFc — luchablog (@luchablog) December 30, 2025

As impressive as those numbers are, they are only a small sample of CMLL's 2025. According to a study by X user Connor Murphy, saw the promotion sell out 63 events across weekly shows in Arena Mexico, Arena Coliseo, Arena Puebla, and Arena Guadalajara. With CMLL believed to have run around 315 events in 2025 between Puebla, Arena Coliseo, Guadalajara, and Arena Mexico, this would mean the promotion sold out 20% of their shows, believed to be a CMLL record, though not all CMLL attendance statistics are known. In addition, CMLL themselves revealed a few weeks ago that they had sold over 1 million paid tickets this year, a figure F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer believes to be at least 200K more tickets sold than the previous record.