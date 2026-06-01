AEW/CMLL Star Mistico Announces Member Of Mexico's World Cup Roster

At the moment, dual AEW/CMLL star Mistico is taking a rare break from the ring as he tries to heal up from a leg injury. But the lucha libre icon has found a way to not only keep busy, but to show loyalty to his country prior to one of the biggest events in the world. On Sunday night, Mistico was one of the many notable figures to participate in the unveiling of Mexico's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, announcing that Left Back Mateo Chávez had made the team.

Mistico was the only luchador to take part in the star studded roster reveal, which also featured classic Mexican national team highlights. Among the other notable names who appeared in the video were the likes of Mexican football legends Rafael Marquez, Enrique Borja, Fernando Quirarte, Manuel Negrete, Jorge Campos, and Hugo Sanchez, footballer turned politician Cuauhtémoc Blanco, F1 driver Sergio Perez, golfer Lorena Ochoa, Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena, actor Diego Boneta, 2010 Miss Universe winner Ximena Navarrete, Mexican-American singer Becky G, and boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Nuestros corazones hoy laten por el mismo objetivo. Somos todos, somos juntos. 🙌#SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/DSChFfnIQK — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 1, 2026

The announcement of the Mexican World Cup team has even bigger reverence than usual, as Mexico will play all its Group stage games in Mexico, which is hosting the World Cup alongside the United States and Canada; it's the third time Mexico has hosted at least a portion of the World Cup, and the first time since 1986. The World Cup in Mexico has also led to a change in business for CMLL, which will now host shows every week while the football tournament takes place. As a result, Mistico will have plenty of chances to wrestle in front of a new audience, should his recovery go well.