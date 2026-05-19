AEW Crossover Star Mistico Reportedly Injured After Appearing On Crutches At CMLL Show

After winning the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Wrestler of the Year award for 2025, AEW/CMLL star Mistico had shown no signs of slowing down in 2026. The luchador has continued to sell out Arena Mexico, including again this past Friday, signed a dual CMLL/AEW contract in March, won the AEW World Trios Championships with Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey that same month, and recently picked up the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championships with El Desperado in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Unfortunately, injury woes may be putting Mistico on ice for at least the foreseeable future.

During CMLL's Monday night show in Arena Puebla, where he was supposed to wrestle in the main event tag match with Sky Team partner Neon, Mistico was instead seen needing crutches to move around as he made his way down to the ring. The luchador apologized to fans for being unable to wrestle that evening, but provided no further update on his condition. He was replaced by Esfinge, who along with Neon was defeated by Don Callis Family members Hechicero and Rocky Romero.

Mistico came to Puebla on crutches pic.twitter.com/ifQ4b0aREp — luchablog (@luchablog) May 19, 2026

On Bluesky shortly after the Arena Puebla show ended, luchablog noted that Mistico had been dealing with a right leg injury for some time, and that the injury had been aggravated on Sunday, when Mistico wrestled a match in Monterrey. No timetable was provided for when Mistico would be back in the ring, though he's expected to take time off; to that end, the luchador was not announced for this Friday's Arena Mexico show, headlined by Bandido defending the Ring of Honor World Championship against Volador Jr.