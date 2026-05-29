CMLL & AEW Star Mistico Offers Injury Update

Mistico has been ever-present at the top of CMLL over the past few years, re-establishing his status as the biggest draw in the company by wrestling on virtually every show available. However, wrestling over 500 times since the beginning of 2024 will eventually take its toll, and at an in Monterrey, Mexico on May 17, Mistico suffered a knee injury that many fans didn't know the extent of.

Fortunately for fans of the luchador, the injury doesn't look to be too serious as Mistico appeared on the "CMLL Informa" show on May 27 to provide an update on his condition. Mistico stated that he has either a second or third degree tear of his femoral muscle, and while he appeared on the show with a brace around his knee, he is optimistic about returning in the coming weeks, even stating that he would like to be back in the ring by the June 5 event at Arena Mexico. Mistico rounded out by saying that he is in a lot of pain despite being hopeful of a quick return, but when he does eventually come back, he only wants to return in Arena Mexico and nowhere else.

In between his regular schedule with CMLL, Mistico has made multiple appearances for companies all around the world in 2026. He has made a handful of appearances for MLW and ROH respectively, but his biggest success stories have come in AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view, he won the AEW World Trios Championships alongside JetSpeed before being announced as the latest CMLL star to have signed a dual-contract with AEW. They have since lost those titles, but Mistico would pick up more gold when he and El Desperado would become the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at the Wrestling Dontaku event on May 4.