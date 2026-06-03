Big E Identifies Tag Team Star As One Of The Most Underrated Wrestlers On WWE Roster

If there's one wrestler who knows a thing or two about tag team wrestling, it's Big E. He spent years as a member of New Day and held the SmackDown tag titles six times and the Raw tag titles twice. With that much experience, he's going to have a good eye for talent.

During Monday's episode of WWE Now, the crew was discussing Montez Ford having a singles match against Seth Rollins. Big E said that although Ford is a vet to him, "he's one of the most underrated Superstars on the roster. His level of athleticism is truly incredible. I know he's been out for quite some time. I think kind of just on the shelf, him and Dawkins. Not due to injury or anything, those guys have just been sitting on the sidelines. It's been really a breath of fresh air especially for the tag team division to have those two back." He mentioned Dawkins taking a beating on "Raw" and if he's on the shelf, maybe we see a makeshift tag team with Ford and Rollins. "I'm excited to see how the pairing goes with those two."

Before their return last month, Street Profits hadn't wrestled on "SmackDown" since October. They challenged The Vision for the World Tag Team Titles last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event in a losing effort.

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