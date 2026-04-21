Street Profits Return, Attack WWE Tag Champs The Vision On Raw After WrestleMania

The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, made their return to "WWE Raw" on Monday following WWE WrestleMania 42 to attack the World Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Logan Paul. The Profits came out to aid Seth Rollins, who ran out to attack Bron Breakker, and was getting served a beatdown by the tag champions.

The segment started with Paul Heyman addressing Brock Lesnar's retirement, before he said the tag team division had been rejuvenated thanks to Paul and Theory. He handed the microphone to Paul, and fans barely let him speak with their boos, but he complained about "outsiders" in the business, and ran down WrestleMania opponent IShowSpeed.

Heyman then brought out Breakker, who said they were in the same building that he became the leader of The Vision after Rollins was too weak. He said his favorite part of WrestleMania was watching Rollins get so close to beating GUNTHER, before he ruined it all.

Rollins' music hit, and he was beaten down by Paul and Theory before the Street Profits also ran out. They took out the tag team champions and Rollins hit Breakker with a superkick. He went for the stomp, but Breakker nailed him with a spear.