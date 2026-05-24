The Vision Retain WWE World Tag Team Titles In Underhanded Fashion

Austin Theory and Logan Paul are still WWE World Tag Team Champions after defeating The Street Profits, with the help of Paul's brass knuckles and Bron Breakker, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite being aided by Seth Rollins in weeks prior, "The Visionary" was nowhere to be seen to help Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Theory and Ford started off the match, with Ford attempting a quick roll-up on Theory as he tried to shut Paul's ears against the "fire Logan Paul" chants from the crowd.

Theory got Ford down, then tagged in Paul, who leveled him with a shoulder tackle. Ford kipped up like it was nothing before taking down Paul. Ford and Dawkins sent Paul face-first into the mat, then sent Theory crashing on top of him. The champions rolled out of the ring to regroup with Paul Heyman, and The Vision started to leave up the ramp before Dawkins and Ford went after them.

The champions were able to get back in control, and Paul hit a splash into the corner off the back of Theory, who suplexed Dawkins for a near fall. When The Vision attempted the maneuver a second time, Dawkins countered and got the tag to Ford. Ford caught Theory and hit a powerslam and standing moonsault. The pair almost had the match won, but Paul broke up the fall.

Ford flew over the turnbuckle to take out The Vision on the floor, but Bron Breakker appeared to attempt a super spear from out of nowhere. Ford dodged, and Dawkins threw Breakker over the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Ford hit a Frog Splash to Theory, but Heyman got Theory's foot on the bottom rope. Paul nailed Ford with the brass knuckles on the outside, then threw him back in the ring for Theory to get the pin.